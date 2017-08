June 21 (Reuters) - CNPC Capital Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, which intends to offer credit line of 50 billion yuan ($7.32 billion) to the company and its units

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rPTl25

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8288 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)