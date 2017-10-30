BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources qtrly ‍coal sales up 5 pct to 1.6 mln tons​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cnx Coal Resources LP:

* CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the third quarter 2017

* CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly ‍coal sales improve 5% to 1.6 million tons​

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees 2017 coal sales of 6.50-6.75 million tons​

* CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly ‍total coal revenue $69.8 million versus $66.9 million​

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $95-$102 million​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍demand and pricing for co’s export coal continued to strengthen throughout Q3 and into october​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍“reviewing various cost reduction measures to offset soft Q3 results​”

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍reducing planned capital spending for remainder of year, adjusting guidance ranges to reflect soft Q3 results​