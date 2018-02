BRIEF-CNX Midstream Partners Lp Reports Qtrly Net Income Of $27 Mln As Compared To $24.8 Mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cnx Midstream Partners Lp:

* CNX MIDSTREAM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY THROUGHPUT VOLUMES OF 961 BILLION BBTU/D AS COMPARED TO 933 BBTU/D

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $130 TO $145 MILLION

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ANTICIPATES THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP WILL BE IN RANGE OF $70 TO $80 MILLION

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET INCOME OF $27.0 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $24.8 MILLION