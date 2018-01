BRIEF-CNX Resources Acquires Noble Energy's General Partner Interest In Cone Midstream Partners Lp

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cnx Resources Corp:

* CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION ACQUIRES NOBLE ENERGY‘S GENERAL PARTNER INTEREST IN CONE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; BOARD APPROVES AMENDED GAS GATHERING AGREEMENT WITH CNX; CONE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP RENAMED CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (NYSE: CNXM); CNXM WILL HOST CO

* SAYS CNX HAS PROVIDED A MINIMUM WELL COMMITMENT OF 140 WELLS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS IN DEVCO I AREA

* SAYS‍ AS PART OF AMENDMENT TO GGA​, CNX WILL DEDICATE APPROXIMATELY 63,000 DRY UTICA ACRES TO CNXM

* SAYS CONE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP RENAMED CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; TO BEGIN TRADING ON NYSE UNDER TICKER “CNXM”

* SAYS NICHOLAS DEIULIIS WILL SERVE AS CEO OF CNXM

* SAYS CO, NOBLE AGREED TO DIVIDE EQUITABLY THEIR JOINTLY OWNED WATER ASSETS

* SAYS DONALD RUSH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF CNX MIDSTREAM (CNXM)

* SAYS AFTER DEAL CLOSE, DEIULIIS, RUSH, TIMOTHY DUGAN TO JOIN STEPHEN JOHNSON & 3 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO CONSTITUTE CNXM BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: