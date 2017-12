BRIEF-CNX Resources Says Entered Into Amendment No. 4 With Certain Lenders, Others

Dec 1 (Reuters) - CNX Resources Corp:

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 27, 2017 WITH CERTAIN LENDERS, OTHERS - SEC FILING

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2014

* CNX RESOURCES- AMENDMENT AMENDS AGREEMENT TO ALLOW SPINOFF OF COAL ASSETS OF CO AS CONTEMPLATED BY FORM 10 OF CONSOL MINING FILED WITH U.S. SEC

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - AMENDMENT ALSO REDUCES MAXIMUM FACILITY AMOUNT UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $2.5 BILLION TO $2.0 BILLION

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - AMENDMENT ALSO REDUCES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT AVAILABLE TO COMPANY, AND CAPS REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS AT $1.5 BILLION