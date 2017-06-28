FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Co-op Group comments on Co-op Bank's $900 mln rescue package
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 28, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Co-op Group comments on Co-op Bank's $900 mln rescue package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Co-operative Group Ltd

* Welcomes announcement from Co-operative Bank on terms of capital raising plan

* Group and trustees have also negotiated with bank a recovery plan for bank section of pace scheme

* Group confirms that it and bank agreed with pace trustees to separate sections of scheme and to remove bank's obligation

* Recovery plan for bank section of pace scheme will see bank contribute 100 mln stg over 10 years and provide initial collateral of 216 mln stg

* Group's shareholding in bank will fall from 20 pct to circa 1 pct

* Promotion of bank services to members of group, will naturally fall away and come to a formal end in 2020

* Relationship agreement between group and bank will naturally fall away and come to a formal end in 2020

* Confirms that it is supportive of plan and intends to vote in favour of capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.