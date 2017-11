BRIEF-Co-operative Bank of Kenya posts Q3 2017 pre-tax profit of 13.7 bln shillings

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Of Kenya Ltd

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 13.7 BILLION SHILLINGS FOR Q3 2017 COMPARED TO 15.2 BILLION SHILLINGS RECORDED IN SAME PERIOD 2016

* COST TO INCOME RATIO UP FROM 52.1 PERCENT IN FY2016 TO 47.6 PERCENT IN THE THIRD QUARTER 2017‍​

* TOTAL INTEREST INCOME REDUCED BY 7.7 PERCENT FROM 32.3 BILLION SHILLINGS IN 3Q2016 TO 29.9 BILLION SHILLINGS IN 3Q2017

* Q3 NET LOANS AND ADVANCES BOOK GREW BY 32.4 BILLION SHILLINGS (+14.2 PERCENT) TO 259.4 BILLION SHILLINGS COMPARED TO 227 BILLION SHILLINGS IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q3 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS GREW TO 289 BILLION SHILLINGS COMPARED TO 257.8 BILLION SHILLINGS IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Further company coverage: