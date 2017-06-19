FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says in rescue discussions with investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Bank notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in advanced discussions with a group of existing investors with a view to a prospective equity capital raise and liability management exercise.

* Bank and other relevant parties continue active discussions regarding separation of co-operative pension scheme

* Bank continues to fully discuss both sale process and capital raise options with prudential regulation authority (pra), which has welcomed sale and capital raise process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

