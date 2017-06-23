FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coach announces extension of tender offer to buy Kate Spade & Co
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 23, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Coach announces extension of tender offer to buy Kate Spade & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Coach Inc:

* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company

* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company

* Coach - offer extended to allow extra time for expiration of waiting period under Japanese act on prohibition of private monopolization, maintenance of fair trade

* Coach Inc - tender offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of common stock, of Kate Spade until New York City time, on July 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

