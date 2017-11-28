FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍COAI Releases Statement On TRAI's Recommendations On Net Neutrality​
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 28, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in a day

BRIEF-‍COAI Releases Statement On TRAI's Recommendations On Net Neutrality​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association Of India :‍

* COAI STATEMENT ON TRAI‘S RECOMMENDATIONS ON NET NEUTRALITY​

* CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS “‍INCLUSION OF IOT REMAINS A HUGE CONCERN​”

* CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS COMMITTEE TO REVIEW, DECIDE ON NETWORK MANAGEMENT VIOLATIONS IS “UNNECESSARILY BUREAUCRATIC​”

* COAI - “‍DISAPPOINTED” THAT TRAI DID NOT ADOPT INDUSTRY RECOMMENDATION TO HAVE “WIDER APPROACH” TO NET NEUTRALITY

* ‍RPT-COAI STATEMENT ON TRAI‘S RECOMMENDATIONS ON NET NEUTRALITY​

* COAI - ‍ISSUES OF OTT PLAYERS, DEFINITION OF NN TO INCLUDE ISSUES AROUND CONNECTING NEXT 1 BILLION UNCONNECTED USERS, AMONG OTHERS WERE NOT CONSIDERED​ Source text - COAI, and its members are currently reviewing TRAI’s recommendations issued today on Net Neutrality (NN). The recommendations are principally in agreement with the industry submissions regarding the narrow issue of Net Neutrality, as encompassing, no paid prioritization, no throttling, no fast lanes, while allowing network management, etc. We are at the same time disappointed that the authority did not adopt the industry recommendation to have a wider approach to Net Neutrality, where issues of OTT players, definition of NN to include issues around connecting the next 1 billion unconnected users, national development priorities, etc., were not considered. Inclusion of IoT remains a huge concern, and we will need to look closely at this. A Committee to review and decide on network management violations is unnecessarily bureaucratic, and not in keeping with light touch regulation or the ease of doing business. The DoT is already well positioned to investigate any violation of license conditions and it already has all the necessary enforcement mechanisms in place hence such a heavy handed approach is not necessary, as is, now being proposed by TRAI.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.