FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 16, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India:

* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI

* Sunil Sood, MD & CEO- Vodafone India Ltd , will continue as the vice-chairman of COAI Source text - (COAI, the apex industry association for India’s telecom sector, with members including six of the largest mobile service providers, ISPs as well as other leading mobile, internet and technology companies, in its Annual General Body Meeting, held on 15th June 2017, announced its leadership for the term 2017-18. Mr. Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the Chairman. He is joined by Mr. Sunil Sood, ‎Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Vodafone India Ltd who will continue as the Vice-Chairman of COAI. The association also designated its Executive Council for the next term at the meeting.)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.