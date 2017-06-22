FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Coastal Greenland says Skyfame Realty, Coastal Realty and others enter disposal agreement
June 22, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Coastal Greenland says Skyfame Realty, Coastal Realty and others enter disposal agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Coastal Greenland Ltd

* skyfame realty, coastal realty, purchaser and vendor, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into disposal agreement

* coastal greenland development (wuhan) to sell sale capital at a total consideration of rmb80 million

* guangzhou kunchuang real estate company limited, as purchaser and coastal greenland development (wuhan) ltd as vendor

* deal for disposal of 80% equity interests in a wholly-owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

