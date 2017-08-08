BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy posts Q2 loss per share $6.28

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
* Q2 loss per share $6.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobalt International Energy Inc - expect capital expenditures to be approximately $250 million in 2017
* Cobalt International Energy Inc qtrly decrease in net loss compared to same period in 2016 was largely driven by a $113 million reduction in dry hole costs
* Cobalt International Energy Inc - qtrly oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 13.7 million versus $3.2 million
* Cobalt International Energy - arbitration between cobalt, sonangol is "progressing as planned" and currently arbitral tribunals are being constituted
* Cobalt International Energy - met with representatives from sonangol,angolan government, appears all parties share goal to "resolve this matter amicably" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: