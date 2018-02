Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cobalt Power Group Inc:

* COBALT POWER GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* COBALT POWER GROUP INC - ‍JEVIN WERBES AND EDMUND ELBERT HAVE AGREED TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY​

* COBALT POWER GROUP INC - ‍IN ADDITION, WERBES HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION TO BOARD AS CHAIRMAN​

* COBALT POWER GROUP INC - ‍CONCURRENTLY WITH RESIGNATIONS, CHRIS HOPKINS AND MR. BRIAN MURRAY HAVE BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD​