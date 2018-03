BRIEF-Cobra’S Puerto Rico Contract Further Increased To Approximately $945 Million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mammoth Energy Services Inc:

* COBRA’S PUERTO RICO CONTRACT FURTHER INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY $945 MILLION

* MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES - UNIT, COBRA ACQUISITIONS EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO CONTRACT TO ASSIST IN RESTORATION OF ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE ON PUERTO RICO​

* MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC - ‍IN AMENDMENT, PRIOR CONTRACT AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY $445 MILLION HAS BEEN INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY $945 MILLION