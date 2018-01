Jan 31 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd:

* PETER MCLOUGHLIN STEPS DOWN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF AUSTRALIAN BEVERAGES​​

* ‍GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER MARTYN ROBERTS HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM MANAGING DIRECTOR OF AUSTRALIAN BEVERAGES​

* ‍PAUL COOKE WILL TAKE ON RESPONSIBILITY AS INTERIM GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: