Feb 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc

* Says it will repurchase up to 19 million shares, representing 9.2 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price at up to 70 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from Feb. 22 to April 30

