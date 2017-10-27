BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan says business integration and name change

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc

* Says unit Coca-Cola East Japan Co.,Ltd will merge with COCA-COLA WEST COMPANY, LIMITED and SHIKOKU COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO.,LTD

* Says COCA-COLA WEST COMPANY, LIMITED and SHIKOKU COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO.,LTD will be dissolved after merger

* Says co will change company name to Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. on Jan. 1, 2018

* Says co plans to take over management business of existing corporate bonds from unit Coca-Cola East Japan Co.,Ltd on Dec. 1

