2 months ago
Markets
Technology
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
June 21, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co announces final results of consent solicitation and tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co

* The coca-cola company announces final results of consent solicitation and tender offer and extension of consent solicitation and tender offer for two series

* Coca-Cola co - is amending amended statement and extending expiration of consent solicitation and tender offer for two series of ccr notes

* Coca-Cola - extending expiration of consent solicitation,tender offer for two series of ccr notes until 5:00 p.m.,new york city time, on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

