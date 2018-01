Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* COCA-COLA CO - ‍ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS FUNDAMENTALLY RESHAPING ITS APPROACH TO PACKAGING​

* COCA-COLA CO - ‍SETS GLOBAL GOAL TO HELP COLLECT AND RECYCLE EQUIVALENT OF 100% OF ITS PACKAGING BY 2030​