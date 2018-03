BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter Of Intent For Refranchising Of Canadian Bottling Operations

March 9 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* THE COCA-COLA COMPANY ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPERATIONS

* COCA-COLA CO - LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

* COCA-COLA CO - FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

* COCA-COLA CO - FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* COCA-COLA CO - LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS