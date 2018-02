BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of EUR 0.13

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc:

* COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS REPORTS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.13

* CCEP REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRE-TAX SAVINGS OF EUR 315 MILLION TO EUR 340 MILLION THROUGH SYNERGIES BY MID-2019

* ‍DURING Q4 2017, RECORDED A NON-RECURRING BOOK TAX EXPENSE OF EUR 320 MILLION​ DUE TO TCJA

* DURING THE FULL-YEAR 2017, RECOGNISED RESTRUCTURING CHARGES TOTALLING €235 MILLION

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH IN A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

* CCEP EXPECTS 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IN THE RANGE OF €850 MILLION TO €900 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT EUR 525 MILLION TO EUR 575 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE EUR 2,662 MILLION AS REPORTED, UP 3.5 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.46, REVENUE VIEW EUR 2.58 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS - EUR 235 MILLION CHARGES PRINCIPALLY RELATE TO PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES UNDER CO‘S INTEGRATION & SYNERGY PROGRAMME​

* FOURTH-QUARTER DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.49 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: