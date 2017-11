Nov 9 (Reuters) - COCA COLA HBC AG:

* ‍Q3 FX-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.0%​

* STRONG QUARTER FOR VOLUME GROWTH, UP 3.4%, WITH GOOD BROAD-BASED IMPROVEMENTS FROM ALL THREE SEGMENTS​

* FX-NEUTRAL REVENUE PER CASE GROWTH OF 2.5% IN QUARTER, WITH CONTINUING PROGRESS IN ALL THREE SEGMENTS​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS A SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CEO POSITION AND THERE IS A THOROUGH PROCESS UNDER WAY​