BRIEF-Coca-Cola on conf call- US refranchising expected to be completed in coming weeks‍​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola

* On conf call- US refranchising will be complete when tri-state operating unit and west operating unit transactions close, which is expected in coming weeks‍​

* On conf call- q3 benefited from improvements in certain large emerging markets like india

* Still facing difficult conditions in certain markets, notably in latin america, some indications of light at end of the tunnel in brazil

* We’re looking at opportunities in growing premium segments such as adult craft beverages

* Coke zero sugar is cannibalizing at times either coke light or coke original but lifting the whole franchise

* Going to continue to invest in tea, in coffee launch of our own brands and partnership brands have gone successfully Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )