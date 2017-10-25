FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coca-Cola on conf call- US refranchising expected to be completed in coming weeks‍​
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 5:45 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola on conf call- US refranchising expected to be completed in coming weeks‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola

* On conf call- US refranchising will be complete when tri-state operating unit and west operating unit transactions close, which is expected in coming weeks‍​

* On conf call- q3 benefited from improvements in certain large emerging markets like india

* Still facing difficult conditions in certain markets, notably in latin america, some indications of light at end of the tunnel in brazil

* We’re looking at opportunities in growing premium segments such as adult craft beverages

* Coke zero sugar is cannibalizing at times either coke light or coke original but lifting the whole franchise

* Going to continue to invest in tea, in coffee launch of our own brands and partnership brands have gone successfully Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.