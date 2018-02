BRIEF-Coca-Cola Says Expect Comparable EPS Growth In 8 To 10 pct Range For FY 2018- Conf. Call

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* NONALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE INDUSTRY WAS LITTLE SOFT DURING 2017 AS EMERGING, DEVELOPING MARKETS SLOWED SLIGHTLY FROM LAST YEAR- CONF. CALL

* EXPECT TO GROW COMPARABLE EPS IN RANGE OF 8 PERCENT TO 10 PERCENT IN FY 2018

* INTEND TO USE APPROXIMATELY $7 BILLION OF CASH HELD OVERSEAS TO REPAY GROSS DEBT

* EXPECT ORGANIC REVENUE TO GROW AT 4 PERCENT IN FY 2018

* EXPECT 8-9 PERCENT UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN FY 2018

* EXPECT COMMODITY PRICES TO RISE IN FY 2018

* PENSION ACCOUNTING CHANGE WILL REQUIRE RESTATEMENT TO 2017 RESULTS, DO NOT EXPECT IT TO IMPACT 2018 GUIDANCE ON OPERATING INCOME

* IN 2018, GROSS MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO BE UNDER PRESSURE

* "DISSATISFIED" THAT CO WAS NOT ABLE TO TURN AROUND DIET COKE IN 2017