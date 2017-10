Sept 14 (Reuters) - Coda Octopus Group Inc:

* Coda Octopus Group Inc. Reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $5.044 million versus $4.279 million

* Coda Octopus Group Inc - ‍reported net income of $1.125 million for its fiscal Q3 2017 compared to approximately $1.101 million for comparable quarter of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: