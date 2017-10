Oct 17 (Reuters) - CODERE SA:

* TO GROUP AND CANCEL 2.55 BILLION SHARES TO EXCHANGE THEM FOR 118.5 MILLION NEW SHARES IN A RATIO 2:43‍​

* TO INCREASE PAR VALUE OF SHARES TO 4.30 EUROS FROM 0.20 EURO WITHOUT CHANGING SHARE CAPITAL ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)