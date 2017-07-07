BRIEF-Codexis, effective as of June 30, entered into loan, security agreement with Western Alliance Bank

July 7 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* Codexis Inc - effective as of june 30, 2017 co entered into a loan and security agreement with western alliance bank

* Codexis Inc - pursuant to agreement wab agreed to make term loans available to company in a principal amount of up to $10 million - sec filing

* Codexis - WAB agreed to make revolving advances available to co in principal amount of up to $5 million, with accounts receivable borrowing base of 80% of eligible accounts

* Codexis Inc - company did not draw from credit facility on closing date, and term loans may be funded at company's request prior to june 30, 2018