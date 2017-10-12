BRIEF-Codexis Inc, Nestlé Health Science enter strategic collaboration​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc

* Codexis Inc - ‍co, Nestlé Health Science enter strategic collaboration​

* Codexis Inc - ‍Codexis receives an upfront payment of $14 million and potential milestones and royalties depending on product success for deal​

* Codexis Inc - deal ‍includes an option for global development of CDX-6114 for PKU​

* Codexis Inc - ‍Codexis will be responsible for clinical development costs for CDX-6114 up to and including Phase 1 in healthy volunteers​

* Codexis - after ‍phase 1, Nestlé health science will have option to obtain exclusive global license to CDX-6114

* Codexis - after ‍Phase 1, Nestlé health science will be responsible for all future development and commercialization of CDX-6114​