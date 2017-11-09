BRIEF-Codexis Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.17

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* Codexis reports financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $50 million to $53 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Codexis Inc - ‍total revenues for Q3 of 2017 were $10.0 million compared with $14.9 million for q3 of 2016​

* Codexis Inc - ‍gross margin on product sales is expected to be between 40% and 43% for 2017​