Dec 6 (Reuters) - CO DON AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CO.DON AG: CHANGES IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* WITH EFFECT FROM 1 DECEMBER BAUERFEIND IS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* VICE CHAIR WILL BE LONG-STANDING MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, THOMMY STÄHLIN

* WEGENER DECIDES FOR PRIVATE REASONS TO RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN BUT CONTINUES AS A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD