Oct 2 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc:

* Coeur Mining-on Sept 29,co entered into credit agreement as borrower, units as guarantors, Bank Of America, N.A as administrative agent-sec filing​

* Coeur Mining Inc - as per agreement ‍ $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility may be increased by up to $50 million Source text (bit.ly/2xMTLGt) Further company coverage: