BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q3 loss per share $0.09
October 25, 2017 / 10:36 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc:

* Coeur reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $176 million

* Q3 revenue view $185.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Says Q3 results were negatively impacted by higher costs at San Bartolomé, lower-than-expected gold grades at Kensington

* Says ‍Q3 silver & gold production were 4.0 million ounces & 93,293 ounces, respectively, up 7 pct quarter-over-quarter and 10 pct year-over-year​

* Says qtrly adjusted loss per share $‍0.10

* Says ‍Q3 results also negatively impacted by higher income and mining tax expense mostly attributable to changes in deferred tax estimates​

* Says‍ “given San Bartolomé’s high costs and short mine life, we are evaluating several alternatives for this operation”​

* Says‍ reduced San Bartolomé’s workforce by 23 percent, which resulted in a one-time severance expense of $2.2 million during quarter

* Says ‍Coeur’s 2017 production guidance remains unchanged from revised guidance published October 5, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

