Jan 8 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc:

* COEUR MINING INC - Q4 SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 11.7 MILLION OUNCES, INCREASED 23% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

* COEUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION AND SALES RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* COEUR MINING INC - IN 2018, COEUR EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 36.6 - 40.0 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: