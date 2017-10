July 26 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc

* Coeur reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $173.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.7 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-Year guidance remains unchanged

* Coeur Mining Inc - ‍Q2 companywide all-in sustaining costs and adjusted AISC per average spot ageqoz were $15.90 and $15.73, respectively​