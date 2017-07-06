FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coeur reports Q2 production and sales results
July 6, 2017 / 9:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Coeur reports Q2 production and sales results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc:

* Coeur reports second quarter 2017 production and sales results

* Coeur Mining Inc - Q2 production of 4.0 million ounces of silver and 82,819 ounces of gold, or 8.9 million silver equivalent ounces

* Coeur Mining Inc - metal sales for quarter were 4.1 million ounces of silver and 86,194 ounces of gold, or 9.3 million silver equivalent ounces

* Coeur Mining Inc - ‍is maintaining Palmarejo's full-year production guidance of 6.5 - 7.0 million silver ounces and 110,000 - 120,000 gold ounces for FY​

* Coeur Mining-2017 production guidance revised to reflect higher expected gold production at wharf, lower expected silver production at San Bartolomé mine

* Coeur Mining Inc sees 2017 gold production 367,000 - 392,000 ounces

* Sees 2017 total silver production of 15.8 million - 17.2 million ounces

* Coeur Mining Inc - maintaining Rochester's full-year production guidance of 4.2 - 4.7 million silver ounces and 47,000 - 52,000 gold ounces

* Coeur Mining Inc - due to ongoing impact of drought conditions, co reducing San Bartolomé's full-year production guidance to 5.0 - 5.4 million ounces of silver

* Coeur Mining - 2017 production guidance revised to reflect lower expected silver production at san bartolomé mine due to persistent drought conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

