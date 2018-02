Feb 12 (Reuters) - COFACE SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES A SHARE BUYBACK OPERATION TARGETING A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 30 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍WILL START BUYING BACK ITS OWN SHARES WITH EFFECT FROM 15 FEBRUARY 2018 AND UNTIL OCTOBER 2018 LATEST​

* INTENDS TO CANCEL ALL REPURCHASED SHARES