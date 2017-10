Sept 28 (Reuters) - COFACE SA

* REG-COFACE IMPROVES ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE: LOSS RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE NOW SEEN BELOW 54%, A 4PPTS IMPROVEMENT

* ‍NET LOSS RATIO FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 SHOULD BE BELOW 50%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)