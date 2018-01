Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd:

* WUHAN COFCO MEAT & COFCO MEAT (JIANGSU) RESPECTIVELY ENTER DEALS WITH CHINA MERCHANDISE RESERVE & CHINA FOODSTUFFS

* CHINA FOODSTUFFS HAS AGREED TO SELL 298.8 TONS OF FROZEN LEAN PORK CUTS TO WUHAN COFCO MEAT AND COFCO MEAT (JIANGSU), RESPECTIVELY

* CHINA FOODSTUFFS TO BE PAID RMB11.4 MILLION FOR SUPPLY OF MEAT