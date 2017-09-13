FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coffee Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 1:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Coffee Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Coffee Holding Co Inc

* Coffee Holding Co reports results for three and nine months ended July 31, 2017 and announces stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales rose 3.6 percent to $17.98 million

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍intends to fund share repurchase program with available cash and from future cash flow from operations​

* Coffee Holding Co -‍ board approved share buyback program after which co may repurchase up to $2 million in value of outstanding common stock

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍company may repurchase up to $2 million in value of its outstanding common stock, par value, $0.001 per share​

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍once integration of Comfort Foods is completed, co expects to return to a profitable position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

