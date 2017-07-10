BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems

July 10 (Reuters) - Cogeco Communications Inc
* Cogeco Communications Inc - substantially all of assets of Metrocast will be purchased for $1.4 billion
* Cogeco Communications Inc - Atlantic Broadband expects to realize tax benefits with a present value of approximately $310 million
* Cogeco Communications Inc says CDPQ has committed a $315 million equity investment for a 21 pct interest in Atlantic Broadband's holding company
* Cogeco Communications - to finance acquisition through Atlantic Broadband subsidiary with a combination of committed secured debt, equity investment
* Cogeco Communications Inc - Atlantic Broadband's primary service units (PSU) will increase from approximately 602,000 to 835,000 pro forma acquisition
* Cogeco Communications Inc - calendar 2017 revenue is expected to be $230 million and adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $121 million