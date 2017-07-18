FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Cogentix Medical signs agreement to launch endo-urology product line in U.S.

July 18 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc:

* Cogentix Medical signs agreement to launch endo-urology product line in U.S.; launch to further increase urology products growth rate during 2018

* Says ‍continue to have $27 million in cash and investments for additional business development opportunities​

* Cogentix Medical - transaction is expected to further increase co's strong urology product revenue growth rate, which was about 11 percent during q2 2017

* Says ‍expect to complete at least one more transaction in near term​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

