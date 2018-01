BRIEF-Cogint Entered Deal With Certain Institutional Buyers For Purchase,Sale Of 2.7 Mln Shares In Registered Direct Offering For $13.5 Mln, On Jan 10

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc:

* COGINT - ON JAN 10, CO ENTERED DEAL WITH CERTAIN INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS FOR PURCHASE,SALE OF 2.7 MILLION SHARES IN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING FOR $13.5 MILLION

* COGINT INC SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID BY BUYERS IS $5.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* COGINT- CONDUCTED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING WITH SAME PURCHASERS TO ISSUE , FOR NO ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION, WARRANTS TO BUY 1.4 MILLION SHARES

* COGINT- WARRANTS HAVE AN EXERCISE PRICE OF $6.00 PER SHARE