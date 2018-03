BRIEF-Cogint Inc - Co Entered Into Separation And Distribution Agreement With its Subsidiary Red Violet

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc:

* COGINT INC - ON FEB 27, CO ENTERED INTO SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, RED VIOLET, INC - SEC FILING

* COGINT SAYS UNDER TERMS OF SEPARATION AGREEMENT CO WILL CONTRIBUTE ITS RISK MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS AND ASSETS TO RED VIOLET - SEC FILING

* COGINT INC - RED VIOLET MAY REQUEST AS WORKING CAPITAL UP TO $20 MILLION DOLLARS AT THE TIME OF THE SPIN-OFF