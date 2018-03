BRIEF-Cogint Provides Update On Spin-Off Of Data And Analytics Subsidiary

March 1 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc:

* COGINT PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF DATA AND ANALYTICS SUBSIDIARY

* COGINT INC - UPON SPIN-OFF, FLUENT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY PROFITABLE GENERATING IN EXCESS OF $1 MILLION PER MONTH IN POSITIVE CASH FLOW

* COGINT INC - FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF, COMMON STOCK OF RED VIOLET IS EXPECTED TO TRADE IMMEDIATELY ON NASDAQ

* COGINT - ‍DIVIDEND EXPECTED TO BE 1 SHARE OF RED VIOLET COMMON STOCK FOR EVERY 4 TO 5 SHARES OF COGINT COMMON STOCK TO SHAREHOLDERS AS OF A RECORD DATE​

* COGINT INC - ‍PLANS TO ANNOUNCE DIVIDEND RECORD DATE UPON SEC’S CLEARANCE OF FORM 10​

* COGINT INC - RED VIOLET EXPECTS TO HAVE APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION IN CASH AND NO DEBT AT SPIN-OFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: