Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc:

* COGINT SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES MINORITY INTEREST IN DRAGONCHAIN

* COGINT INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* COGINT INC - COMPANY ACQUIRED A LESS THAN 5% INTEREST IN DRAGONCHAIN

* COGINT - RED VIOLET BLOCKCHAIN & ANALYTICAL SOLUTIONS LLC ACQUIRED MINORITY INTEREST IN DRAGONCHAIN INC