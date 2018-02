Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cognex Corp:

* COGNEX REPORTS RECORD REVENUE, EARNINGS AND EPS FOR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 39 PERCENT

* ‍REVENUE FOR Q1-18 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $165 MILLION AND $175 MILLION​

* ‍IN Q4-17, TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME CHARGE TO TAX EXPENSE OF $83 MILLION, OR $0.46 PER SHARE​

* ‍GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID-70% RANGE FOR Q1-18​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.16​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $180.4 MILLION VERSUS $129.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: