3 days ago
BRIEF-Cognizant Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93
August 3, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Cognizant Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 revenue $3.67 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.66 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.94

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share at least $3.67

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $14.7 billion to $14.84 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $3.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $14.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

