BRIEF-Cognizant Technology Solutions Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 revenue $3.77 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.76 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $0.95

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $3.70

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $3.79 billion to $3.85 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14.78 billion to $14.84 billion

* Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp- ‍declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on cognizant class a common stock

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $3.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.70, revenue view $14.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: