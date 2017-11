Nov 1 (Reuters) - COGNOSEC AB:

* ‍GROUP REVENUE OF 3.34M EUR FOR Q3 (Q3 2016: 3.23M EUR), AN INCREASE OF 3.39%​

* ‍GROUP GROSS MARGIN FOR Q3 2017 WAS 39.1% (Q3 2016 GROSS MARGIN: 38%)​